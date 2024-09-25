JPB Foundation Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JPB Foundation cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.2% of JPB Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JPB Foundation’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

