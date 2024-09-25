JPB Foundation Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

JPB Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 2.2% of JPB Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JPB Foundation owned about 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

