JPB Foundation Sells 57,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JPB Foundation lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.6% of JPB Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JPB Foundation’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

T stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

