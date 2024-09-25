JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

