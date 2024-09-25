JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Trimmed by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

