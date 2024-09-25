JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 285,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 355,248 shares.The stock last traded at $62.32 and had previously closed at $62.28.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,199,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

