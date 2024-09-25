JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned about 3.03% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JDOC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

About JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

