JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 525,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 228,165 shares.The stock last traded at $46.35 and had previously closed at $46.35.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

