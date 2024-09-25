JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS JMST opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.