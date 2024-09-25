JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

