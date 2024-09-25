Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 58.7% in September

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 45,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,276. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBAXY. UBS Group raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Julius Bär Gruppe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.