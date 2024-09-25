Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as low as $5.26. Kamada shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 57,951 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KMDA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Kamada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kamada

Kamada Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $304.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kamada had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Kamada by 1,956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 690,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.