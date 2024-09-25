Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 1,007,928 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 16,245,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.26. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

