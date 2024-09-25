Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.60. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 67,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

