Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 5%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). Approximately 999,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,558,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).
Kavango Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of £14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.25.
Kavango Resources Company Profile
Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kavango Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.