Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KBDC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 19,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson BDC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Mariel A. Joliet bought 13,000 shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $209,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

