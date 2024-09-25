Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 388.1% from the August 31st total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Kazia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 476,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,226. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

Featured Articles

