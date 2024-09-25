Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 238,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,918,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,821,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 11.15% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

