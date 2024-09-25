KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down to $61.40

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.40, but opened at $58.41. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $58.62, with a volume of 77,518 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.99.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.36. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

