KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

