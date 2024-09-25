KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.
KB Home Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
