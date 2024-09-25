KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 43,500 Shares

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 24,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$48,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$16,105.80.

On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$15,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00.

KDA Group Stock Performance

CVE KDA traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.30. 141,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. KDA Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.66.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

