Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Kenmare Resources Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of KMRPF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.39.
About Kenmare Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.