Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Kenmare Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of KMRPF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

