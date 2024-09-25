Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Trading Up 45.5%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) shot up 45.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

