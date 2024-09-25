Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 4%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIDZ

Kidoz Price Performance

About Kidoz

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -1.68.

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.