Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 4%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
