Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

