Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in September

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,513. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 154.59%. The company had revenue of $816.94 million for the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

