Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 210,341 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 562,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.