Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,338,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,255,000 after buying an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 98,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $461.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

