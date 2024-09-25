Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 101 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.0% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,242,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,883.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 109,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 265.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. now owns 198,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 144,063 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,905,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

