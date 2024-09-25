Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

