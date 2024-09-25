Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $381.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $383.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

