Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kingfisher
Kingfisher Stock Down 0.5 %
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.