Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Kingfisher Stock Down 0.5 %

About Kingfisher

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

