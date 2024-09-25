Kits Eyecare (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Kits Eyecare Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

