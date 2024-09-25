Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Has $19.35 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759,459 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises about 0.6% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $206,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 189,860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 28.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

