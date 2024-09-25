Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 242.1% in September

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,744,200 shares, a growth of 242.1% from the August 31st total of 802,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.7 days.

KKPNF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 10,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,570. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

