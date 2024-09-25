KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,063. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

