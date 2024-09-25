Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Shares Up 1.8%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. 228,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 168,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

