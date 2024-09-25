KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Down to $30.04

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $29.05. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 7,778,528 shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,646,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

