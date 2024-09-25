Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:KRO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 31,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 136.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,860,000 after buying an additional 103,988 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $960,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 25.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

