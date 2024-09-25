Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 444.4% in September

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 444.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kubota Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.38. 10,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. Kubota has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.83. Kubota had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

