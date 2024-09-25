Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Price Performance

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

