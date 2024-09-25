Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 911.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0957 dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.