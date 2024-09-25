Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF remained flat at $89.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

