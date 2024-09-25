Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 30,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 151,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Lantern Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 24.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 55.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

