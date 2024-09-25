Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 30,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 151,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Lantern Pharma Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.56.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lantern Pharma
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.