Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LTRX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 122,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,373,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,492,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 64,014 shares of company stock valued at $267,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 131,476 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.