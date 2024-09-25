Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.21 and last traded at $133.21. Approximately 223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.44.

Lassonde Industries Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11.

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.