Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.44

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 49058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,679,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,679,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 429,604 shares of company stock valued at $19,873,736. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $6,733,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lazard by 169.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

