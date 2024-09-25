Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 2,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

