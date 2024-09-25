Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 2,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.
Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.32.
About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF
The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.