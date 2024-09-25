Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ledyard Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 5,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436. Ledyard Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Get Ledyard Financial Group alerts:

Ledyard Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th.

Ledyard Financial Group Company Profile

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ledyard Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ledyard Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.