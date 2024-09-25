Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in September

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legrand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LGRDY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,626. Legrand has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

