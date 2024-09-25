LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,293 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

